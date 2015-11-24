Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
February 2014

For a lighter version of this soup, use half & half instead of the cream. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into cubes
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 pound spiral pasta
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • Micro greens for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, toss the chicken with the flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2    

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the chicken and brown, in batches if necessary, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a plate as browned.

Step 3    

Stir the onions, carrots, celery, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper into the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the stock, pasta and the chicken with any accumulated juices and bring to a gentle boil. Cook until the chicken is cooked through, and the pasta is ardent, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

