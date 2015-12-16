Creamy Chicken and Bacon Pasta with Artichoke Hearts and Spinach

Salty, smoky, thick-cut bacon adds depth while artichoke hearts and spinach help to lighten this creamy, savory chicken pasta dish. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Season the chicken breast with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.
Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions.
In a large frying pan, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plate. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat. When the bacon is cool enough to handle, crumble it and set it aside.
In the same pan heat the bacon fat and the remaining 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until it begins to soften and brown. Add the garlic and artichokes and cook for another 1 minute, until the artichokes have warmed through. Add the pasta, shredded chicken, spinach, heavy cream and crumbled bacon to the pan and stir to thoroughly combine.
Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5