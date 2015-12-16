Creamy Chicken and Bacon Pasta with Artichoke Hearts and Spinach

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the chicken breast with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions.

Step 3 In a large frying pan, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plate. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat. When the bacon is cool enough to handle, crumble it and set it aside.

Step 4 In the same pan heat the bacon fat and the remaining 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until it begins to soften and brown. Add the garlic and artichokes and cook for another 1 minute, until the artichokes have warmed through. Add the pasta, shredded chicken, spinach, heavy cream and crumbled bacon to the pan and stir to thoroughly combine.