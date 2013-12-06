Creamy Caramel Sauce

© Jonny Valiant
Pastry chef Bob Truitt’s ultra-rich caramel sauce can be made in just 20 minutes. It’s delicious drizzled on ice cream desserts, like these Butter-Pecan Blondie Sundaes. Slideshow: Gooey Caramel Recipes
In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water and cook over moderate heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Cook without stirring until a medium-amber caramel forms, 5 minutes. Add the cream, butter and salt and simmer until thickened, 2 minutes; let cool.
