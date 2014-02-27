Creamy Cabbage and Broccoli Slaw
© Guy Ambrosino
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Kate Winslow
April 2014

Crinkly-leafed Savoy cabbage pairs beautifully with broccoli, but if you can't find it, regular green cabbage will do just fine. Slideshow: Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 sweet onion, such as Vidalia, grated (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 pound Savoy cabbage, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 pound broccoli crowns, trimmed and chopped
  • 1 carrot, grated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together the grated onion, mayonnaise and lemon juice in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt and plenty of black pepper.

Step 2    

Combine the cabbage, broccoli and carrot in a large bowl and pour over the dressing. Toss gently until evenly coated. Let the slaw sit for at least 30 minutes. Before serving, taste and adjust the seasonings.

Make Ahead

The slaw can be made up to 3 hours ahead of serving.

