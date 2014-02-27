Creamy Cabbage and Broccoli Slaw

© Guy Ambrosino
Crinkly-leafed Savoy cabbage pairs beautifully with broccoli, but if you can't find it, regular green cabbage will do just fine. Slideshow: Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Stir together the grated onion, mayonnaise and lemon juice in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt and plenty of black pepper.
Step 2
Combine the cabbage, broccoli and carrot in a large bowl and pour over the dressing. Toss gently until evenly coated. Let the slaw sit for at least 30 minutes. Before serving, taste and adjust the seasonings.
Make Ahead
The slaw can be made up to 3 hours ahead of serving.
