Creamy Broccoli-Fennel Slaw with Pine Nuts

Step

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, olive oil, mustard, vinegar, honey, orange zest, orange juice, lemon juice, salt and black pepper. Whisk together until smooth and taste to adjust for seasonings. Add the broccoli sticks and florets, fennel slices, and raisins to the bowl and toss until evenly coated in the dressing. Sprinkle in the chopped parsley and pine nuts, transfer to plates, and serve.