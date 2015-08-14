Creamy Broccoli-Fennel Slaw with Pine Nuts
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
February 2014

This light and refreshing winter salad makes use of broccoli stems. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons stone-ground mustard
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • Zest of one orange 
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound broccoli (about 2 large heads), stems cut into 2-inch sticks, florets cut small 
  • 2 bulbs fennel (about 2 1/2 cups), cored, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup golden raisins, packed
  • 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, olive oil, mustard, vinegar, honey, orange zest, orange juice, lemon juice, salt and black pepper. Whisk together until smooth and taste to adjust for seasonings. Add the broccoli sticks and florets, fennel slices, and raisins to the bowl and toss until evenly coated in the dressing. Sprinkle in the chopped parsley and pine nuts, transfer to plates, and serve.

