Creamy Avocado Paletas
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 ice pops
Fany Gerson
May 2017

These tangy, luxurious paletas (Mexican ice pops) from La Newyorkina’s Fany Gerson are completely dairy-free: avocado and coconut milk give them a supervelvety texture. The pops are incredible as is or dipped in chocolate and coated with toasted coconut (like we do here).  Slideshow: More Frozen Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Haas avocados—halved, pitted and peeled
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut 
  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the avocados with the coconut milk, sugar, lime juice, honey and salt until smooth. Divide the mixture between eight 3-ounce ice pop molds, leaving 1/2 inch between the filling and the top of the mold. Insert wooden ice pop sticks and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours or, preferably, overnight.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the coconut in a pie plate and bake until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 3    

In a microwave-safe medium bowl, melt the chocolate with the coconut oil at high power in 20-second intervals, stirring between bursts. Let stand at room temperature until cooled, about 20 minutes.

Step 4    

Set a wire cooling rack on a rimmed baking sheet. Dip the molds in hot water for a few seconds, then unmold the paletas. Dip in the melted chocolate and sprinkle with the toasted coconut. Transfer to the cooling rack. Return to the freezer for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The chocolate shell can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days, and the paletas can be covered and frozen in a single layer for up to 1 week.

