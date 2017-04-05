Creamy Avocado Paletas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, puree the avocados with the coconut milk, sugar, lime juice, honey and salt until smooth. Divide the mixture between eight 3-ounce ice pop molds, leaving 1/2 inch between the filling and the top of the mold. Insert wooden ice pop sticks and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours or, preferably, overnight.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the coconut in a pie plate and bake until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 3 In a microwave-safe medium bowl, melt the chocolate with the coconut oil at high power in 20-second intervals, stirring between bursts. Let stand at room temperature until cooled, about 20 minutes.