Creamy Amaranth "Polenta"
© Emily Farris
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
January 2014

Try this new twist on an ancient grain: "polenta" made with amaranth. Slideshow: More Polenta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken stock
  • 1 cup amaranth
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step

Bring the stock to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth, reduce the heat to low and cover. Simmer for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender. Remove from the heat, stir in the butter and cheese and season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with additional cheese and parsley and serve warm.

