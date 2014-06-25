Creamy Amaranth "Polenta"

Try this new twist on an ancient grain: "polenta" made with amaranth. Slideshow: More Polenta Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Bring the stock to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth, reduce the heat to low and cover. Simmer for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender. Remove from the heat, stir in the butter and cheese and season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with additional cheese and parsley and serve warm.
