Creamed Spinach–Stuffed Filet Roast 
© Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Kay Chun
January 2017

Ultratender filet of beef gets rolled around creamed spinach in this fun and delicious play on a classic steakhouse pairing. Slideshow: More Filet Mignon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1 small shallot, minced 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream 
  • Three 10-ounce packages thawed frozen chopped  spinach, excess  water squeezed out 
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano  
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg 
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • One 3-pound center-cut filet mignon, butterflied  1/4 inch thick (have your butcher do this) 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the shallot and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes.  Add the flour and cook, stirring, until the flour is golden, about  3 minutes. Whisk in the cream until smooth, then add the spinach. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is very thick, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheese, nutmeg and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Set a rack over a large rimmed  baking sheet. Arrange the filet on the rack and season the  top with salt and pepper. Spread the creamed spinach evenly over the filet, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges. Roll up the filet and tie with kitchen twine at 1-inch intervals. Rub the filet with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, until medium-rare within and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 120°. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice 1/2 inch thick and serve warm.

Make Ahead

The creamed spinach can be refrigerated for 2 days; bring to room temperature before using.

