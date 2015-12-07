Creamed Spinach with Fried Cheese Curds
© Eliesa Johnson
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Gavin Kaysen
January 2016

Chef Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis has a version of this incredibly decadent creamed spinach on his menu. Just how much do Minnesotans love cheese curds? The restaurant sold 8,459 orders of the dish in its first 10 months. Slideshow: More Vegetable Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup grapeseed or canola oil, plus more for frying
  • 4 medium shallots, minced
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Four 10-ounce bags curly spinach, stems discarded
  • 2 cups crème fraîche
  • 2 cups panko
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 pound cheddar cheese curds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a rack over a large rimmed baking sheet. In a large pot, heat the 1/2 cup of oil until shimmering. Add the shallots, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the spinach in large handfuls, letting each batch wilt slightly before adding more. Cook, stirring occasionally, until all of  the spinach is wilted, 7 minutes. Spread the spinach on the rack to drain and cool completely.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Squeeze the spinach dry and return to the pot. Stir in the crème fraîche and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to individual 6-ounce gratin dishes or a 2-quart baking dish. Bake the spinach until bubbling, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of oil to 350°. Spread the panko and flour in 2 separate shallow bowls. In another shallow bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch  each of salt and pepper. Dredge the cheese curds in the flour, tapping off any excess. Coat  the curds in the beaten egg, then dredge in the panko, pressing lightly on the curds to help the crumbs adhere. 

Step 4    

Working in 2 batches, fry the cheese curds until golden and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fried curds to paper towels to drain. Top the spinach with the fried cheese curds and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up