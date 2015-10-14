Creamed Kale 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large baking sheet, rub the whole kale leaves with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 15 minutes, until crispy. Let cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large pot, melt the butter in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil. Add the onions, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the chopped kale and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 5 minutes. Add the cream and honey and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the kale is very tender and coated in a thick sauce, 35 to 40 minutes.