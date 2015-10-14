Creamed Kale 
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves :  10 to 12
Tyler Florence
November 2015

This rich and delicious creamed kale from star chef Tyler Florence is an excellent swap for more traditional creamed spinach. Slideshow: More Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 pounds Tuscan kale, 4 leaves left whole, the rest stemmed and chopped
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 white onions, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon honey

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large baking sheet, rub the whole kale leaves with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 15 minutes, until crispy. Let cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot, melt the butter in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil. Add the onions, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the chopped kale and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 5 minutes. Add the cream and honey and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the kale is very tender and coated in a thick sauce, 35 to 40 minutes.

Step 3    

Transfer half of the creamed kale to a food processor and puree until nearly smooth. Stir the puree into the pot and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the creamed kale to a serving bowl. Top with the crispy kale leaves and serve.

Make Ahead

The creamed kale can be refrigerated for 2 days. Reheat gently before topping with the crispy kale and serving.

