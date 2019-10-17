Creamed Corn Grits

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a sharp knife, cut kernels from cobs to equal 8 cups; set kernels aside. Bring corn cobs and 18 cups water to a boil in a large pot over high; reduce heat to medium, and simmer until stock has a light and sweet corn flavor, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Pour corn stock through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard solids.

Step 2 Bring 4 cups corn kernels and 2 1/2 cups corn stock to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until kernels are crisp- tender, about 25 minutes. Transfer half of the corn mixture to a high-speed blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process on low speed, gradually increasing speed, until smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer pureed mixture to saucepan with remaining corn mixture; scrape in vanilla bean seeds, and discard pod. Stir in vanilla bean seeds until combined. Set creamed corn aside.

Step 3 Add 1/4 cup corn stock and remaining 4 cups corn kernels to blender; process on high until smooth, about 45 seconds. Press mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium skillet; discard solids. Heat corn puree over medium, and cook, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool until thickened to the consistency of pudding, about 20 minutes. Spoon into a small bowl; place plastic wrap directly on surface. Refrigerate until ready to use.