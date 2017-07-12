Cream Cheese Kolache Filling
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Anna Painter

Use this rich, sweet filling to make kolache, a sort of stuffed fluffy bun. Slideshow: More Cream Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, use a hand mixer to beat the cream cheese with the sugar at low speed until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add the egg yolk, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Mix at low speed until combined, 3 minutes longer.

Make Ahead

The cream cheese filling can kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 days.

