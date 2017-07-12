Cream Cheese Kolache Filling

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Use this rich, sweet filling to make kolache, a sort of stuffed fluffy bun. Slideshow: More Cream Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, use a hand mixer to beat the cream cheese with the sugar at low speed until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add the egg yolk, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Mix at low speed until combined, 3 minutes longer.
Make Ahead
The cream cheese filling can kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 days.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5