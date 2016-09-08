Cream of Celery Soup

Creamy and cozy, this soup gets deep flavor from celery root, celery stalks and celery leaves. Spinach and parsley add color, while sourdough croutons give the soup a nice crunch. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 325°. In a large bowl, toss the bread cubes with the 2 tablespoons of melted butter, 1/8 teaspoon of the nutmeg and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Spread the bread cubes in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Transfer the croutons to a wire rack.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the onions, garlic, 1 tablespoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened, about 8 minutes. Add the celery root, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft, about 8 minutes. Add the sliced celery, cover and cook until just starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the parsley, spinach and 3/4 cup of the celery leaves and cook for 1 minute, until wilted. Add the cream and simmer over moderately low heat for 10 minutes, until heated through. Season the soup with salt, pepper and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg.
Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender until very smooth. Pour the soup into a clean saucepan and rewarm over low heat, if necessary. Mince the remaining 3/4 cup of celery leaves. Ladle the soup into bowls, garnish with the minced celery leaves and the croutons and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: katehedd
Review Body: Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We've fixed the error. Our apologies!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-27
Author Name: yoyopop
Review Body: Perfect
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-01
Author Name: Gordon19
Review Body: How much chicken broth should be used in this recipe. I am guessing 3 cups.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-08
Author Name: JMan50
Review Body: Doesn't anyone proofread these? No chicken broth in the ingredient list.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-08
Author Name: crbob
Review Body: This sound like it would be good. I gave it 3 stars because "chicken broth" is not listed in the ingredients.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-12-09