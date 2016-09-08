Cream of Celery Soup
Creamy and cozy, this soup gets deep flavor from celery root, celery stalks and celery leaves. Spinach and parsley add color, while sourdough croutons give the soup a nice crunch. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • Three 1/2-inch-thick slices of sourdough bread, crusts removed, bread cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, 2 tablespoons melted
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/4 pounds celery root, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 bunch of celery, stalks thinly sliced (6 cups), leaves reserved (1 1/2 cups) 
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup baby spinach
  • 1 1/4 cups heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. In a large bowl, toss the bread cubes with the 2 tablespoons of melted butter, 1/8 teaspoon of the nutmeg and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Spread the bread cubes in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Transfer the croutons to a wire rack.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the onions, garlic, 1 tablespoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened, about 8 minutes. Add the celery root, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft, about 8 minutes. Add the sliced celery, cover and cook until just starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the parsley, spinach and 3/4 cup of the celery leaves and cook for 1 minute, until wilted. Add the cream and simmer over moderately low heat for 10 minutes, until heated through. Season the soup with salt, pepper and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg.

Step 3    

Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender until very smooth. Pour the soup into a clean saucepan and rewarm over low heat, if necessary. Mince the remaining 3/4 cup of celery leaves. Ladle the soup into bowls, garnish with the minced celery leaves and the croutons and serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for 4 days. The croutons can be kept in an airtight container overnight.

