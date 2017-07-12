Got extra fresh cranberries? Try them in this spicy cranberry salsa. It’s equally at home served in a bowl, for scooping up with corn chips, or spread on a turkey sandwich. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine 1 1/4 cups of the cranberries with the sugar and 1/2 cup of cold water. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until the cranberries begin to burst and the syrup thickens slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool for 15 minutes.
In a food processor, pulse the remaining 3/4 cup of cranberries until finely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked cranberries to the same bowl. Add the bell peppers, cilantro, scallions, lime juice, and chile and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
