Cranberry Salsa
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Anna Painter

Got extra fresh cranberries? Try them in this spicy cranberry salsa. It’s equally at home served in a bowl, for scooping up with corn chips, or spread on a turkey sandwich. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh cranberries (6 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 small orange bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 small red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 cup cilantro, minced
  • 3 scallions, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
  • One 3-inch serrano chile, seeded and minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine 1 1/4 cups of the cranberries with the sugar and 1/2 cup of cold water. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until the cranberries begin to burst and the syrup thickens slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the remaining 3/4 cup of cranberries until finely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked cranberries to the same bowl. Add the bell peppers, cilantro, scallions, lime juice, and chile and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The cranberry salsa can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. It gets watery as it sits, so if you make it ahead, use a slotted spoon to transfer it to a new serving bowl and discard the excess liquid.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up