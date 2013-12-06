Cranberry-Pomegranate Sauce
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 6 cups
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
November 2008

In this version of cranberry sauce, pomegranate juice adds sweet-tart freshness while jewel-like pomegranate seeds offer a great pop in the mouth. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh or frozen cranberries (6 cups)
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup pomegranate juice
  • 2 cups fresh pomegranate seeds

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries with the sugar and pomegranate juice. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until most of the cranberries have burst, about 10 minutes. Scrape the cranberry sauce into a medium bowl and let stand until cool, about 2 hours. Fold in the pomegranate seeds and serve the sauce chilled or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The cranberry sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Fold in the pomegranate seeds just before serving.

