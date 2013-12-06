Cranberry-Pomegranate Sauce

In this version of cranberry sauce, pomegranate juice adds sweet-tart freshness while jewel-like pomegranate seeds offer a great pop in the mouth. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries with the sugar and pomegranate juice. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until most of the cranberries have burst, about 10 minutes. Scrape the cranberry sauce into a medium bowl and let stand until cool, about 2 hours. Fold in the pomegranate seeds and serve the sauce chilled or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
The cranberry sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Fold in the pomegranate seeds just before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 5311
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5