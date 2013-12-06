Cranberry-Orange Compote
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 pints
Karen Barker
November 1996

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 navel oranges
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries, picked over
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Grand Marnier

How to Make It

Step 1    

using a sharp paring knife, peel the oranges, removing the skin and all the bitter white pith. Working over a bowl to catch the juice, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Reserve the orange sections and juice in separate bowls.

Step 2    

In a nonreactive medium saucepan, combine the cranberries with the sugar and 1/4 cup of the reserved orange juice. Cook over low heat, stirring often, until the cranberries pop and soften, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the orange sections and Grand Marnier. Refrigerate the compote until cool.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up