Cranberry-Nut Dressing
Kay Chun
December 2016

To highlight cranberries in season, Food & Wine’s Kay Chun uses them in a clever (and very delicious) salad dressing, along with honey, chopped marcona almonds and grapefruit juice. It’s delightful on avocado and fennel but could also be used on sturdy greens like chicory and frisée. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fresh cranberries (2 ounces), chopped
  • 1 heaping tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 cup chopped marcona almonds
  • 2 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 large fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced (3 cups)
  • 1 Hass avocado—peeled, pitted and cut into thin wedges

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, mix the cranberries with the honey. Stir in the almonds, grapefruit juice and canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the fennel and avocado on a platter, spoon on the dressing and serve.

