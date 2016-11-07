Cranberry-Nut Dressing

© John Kernick
To highlight cranberries in season, Food & Wine’s Kay Chun uses them in a clever (and very delicious) salad dressing, along with honey, chopped marcona almonds and grapefruit juice. It’s delightful on avocado and fennel but could also be used on sturdy greens like chicory and frisée. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, mix the cranberries with the honey. Stir in the almonds, grapefruit juice and canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the fennel and avocado on a platter, spoon on the dressing and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5