Cranberry-Lime Shortbread Cookies with Lime Curd

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the lime curd In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the granulated sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. With the machine on, beat in the eggs and egg yolks 1 at a time. Beat in the lime juice, lemon juice and salt; the mixture will curdle.

Step 2 Scrape the curd mixture into a medium saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until it’s thickened and reaches 180° on an instant-read thermometer, about 10 minutes. Strain the curd through a fine sieve into a medium bowl. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the curd and refrigerate until firm, at least 3 hours or overnight.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the cookies Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the lime zest and salt. In another medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the confectioners’ sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the vanilla, then beat in the dry ingredients just until combined. Stir in the cranberries. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough 1/4 inch thick, then cut into 2-inch squares and transfer to the baking sheets. Refrigerate for 1 hour.