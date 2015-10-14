Cranberry-Lime Shortbread Cookies with Lime Curd

Jodi Elliott of Bribery Bakery in Austin loves serving her crisp, buttery, festive shortbread cookies with an intensely tangy and delicious lime curd for dipping or spreading. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the granulated sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. With the machine on, beat in the eggs and egg yolks 1 at a time. Beat in the lime juice, lemon juice and salt; the mixture will curdle.
Scrape the curd mixture into a medium saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until it’s thickened and reaches 180° on an instant-read thermometer, about 10 minutes. Strain the curd through a fine sieve into a medium bowl. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the curd and refrigerate until firm, at least 3 hours or overnight.
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the lime zest and salt. In another medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the confectioners’ sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the vanilla, then beat in the dry ingredients just until combined. Stir in the cranberries. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough 1/4 inch thick, then cut into 2-inch squares and transfer to the baking sheets. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Bake the cookies for about 20 minutes, shifting the pans halfway through baking, until golden. Transfer the cookies to a rack and let cool. Serve with the lime curd.
Make Ahead
