Cranberry-Lime Shortbread Cookies with Lime Curd
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3 dozen
Jodi Elliott
November 2015

Jodi Elliott of Bribery Bakery in Austin loves serving her crisp, buttery, festive shortbread cookies with an intensely tangy and delicious lime curd for dipping or spreading. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

Lime Curd 

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature     
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs plus 2 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Shortbread Cookies

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lime zest (from about 2 limes)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup coarsely chopped dried cranberries

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the lime curd

In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the granulated sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. With the machine on, beat in the eggs and egg yolks 1 at a time. Beat in the lime juice, lemon juice and salt; the mixture will curdle.  

Step 2    

Scrape the curd mixture into a medium saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until it’s thickened and reaches 180° on an instant-read thermometer, about 10 minutes. Strain the curd through a fine sieve into a medium bowl. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the curd and refrigerate until firm, at least 3 hours or overnight.

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the cookies

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the lime zest and salt. In another medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the confectioners’ sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the vanilla, then beat in the dry ingredients just until combined. Stir in the cranberries. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough 1/4 inch thick, then cut into 2-inch squares and transfer to the baking sheets. Refrigerate for 1 hour. 

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Bake the cookies for about 20 minutes, shifting the pans halfway through baking, until golden. Transfer the cookies to a rack and let cool. Serve with the lime curd.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days. The curd can be refrigerated for 1 week.

