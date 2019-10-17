Cranberry Kosho
Kosho is a fermented Japanese condiment traditionally prepared with yuzu. This version uses sweet-tart cranberries and gets some heat from jalapeños and their seeds. The resulting puree is sour, spicy, and salty, the perfect pair for juicy turkey at the holiday table.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 2 cups jalapeños, stemmed (do not remove seeds)
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Working in 2 batches, place cranberries and jalapeños in bowl of a food processor; pulse until cranberries and jalapeños are broken up, about 10 times. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in sugar and salt until dissolved. Transfer mixture to 1 or more jars with tight-fitting lids; loosely attach lids, and let stand 2 days at room temperature. Transfer jars to refrigerator, and continue to age at least 1 day or up to 12 days.

Step 2    

Before serving, return cranberry mixture to food processor, and pulse until mixture forms a chunky paste.

Make Ahead

Cranberry kosho may be made up to 2 weeks ahead. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

