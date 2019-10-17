Cranberry Kosho

Kosho is a fermented Japanese condiment traditionally prepared with yuzu. This version uses sweet-tart cranberries and gets some heat from jalapeños and their seeds. The resulting puree is sour, spicy, and salty, the perfect pair for juicy turkey at the holiday table.
How to Make It
Working in 2 batches, place cranberries and jalapeños in bowl of a food processor; pulse until cranberries and jalapeños are broken up, about 10 times. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in sugar and salt until dissolved. Transfer mixture to 1 or more jars with tight-fitting lids; loosely attach lids, and let stand 2 days at room temperature. Transfer jars to refrigerator, and continue to age at least 1 day or up to 12 days.
Before serving, return cranberry mixture to food processor, and pulse until mixture forms a chunky paste.