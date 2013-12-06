Cranberry Granita

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan, combine the water, cranberries, sugar and orange zest and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the cranberries pop and soften, about 15 minutes.

Step 2 Transfer the cranberry mixture to a blender and puree at high speed for 2 minutes. Strain the puree through a fine sieve into a bowl and let cool completely.

Step 3 Stir the orange juice into the puree and pour it into a 9-by-13-inch metal baking dish. Freeze the granita for 1 hour. Scrape the frozen edges into the center and freeze for about 3 hours longer, scraping hourly, until the granita is icy and flaky. Freeze for at least 2 hours longer, or preferably overnight.