Cranberry Gingerbread

Author Name: Andria Weil Review Body: I've made this once nad am about to make it again. My entire family of five loved it although it works better if you use a 5x9 pan. If you have the smaller size they recommend, then only fill it 3/4 of the way or it will overflow. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-12-03

Author Name: Frank G. Cirillo Review Body: Frank G. Cirillo I made this recipe for the family, and they liked it a lot. Keeping in mind some of the other reviews, I put the batter into two loaf tins and adjusted the cooking time to about 35 minutes to compensate for the smaller loaves, and they came out perfect. There was only one suggestion, two of my kids preferred the gingerbread loaves without the cranberries, but, personally, I like the cranberries. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-12-26

Author Name: tkrongold Review Body: this recipe sounded great, but even after cooking it 55 minutes, the middle was almost raw. it was as if 3/4 C of molasses was too much because it was oozing. I ended up slicing the ends into bite-sized pieces but most of the cake had to be thrown away. i used a 9x5 pan. any thoughts? Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2018-01-02

Author Name: ChloeAnderson Review Body: How many breads per this recipe? Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-06-29

Author Name: ff_emt Review Body: "ACTIVE: 20 HR / TOTAL TIME: 1 HR 20 MIN" active 20 HOURS? sure. mebbe a typo? Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-06

Author Name: @RedBlowdryer Review Body: Great recipe idea. I love how this flavour sounds very tasty :) How many will this make per recipe? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-11-29

Author Name: BelleSans Review Body: Thank you for sharing your thought process, though I haven't tried it yet, I feel it will come out really good! Keep the inspiration coming.. :) Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-11-29