Cranberry Gingerbread
© John Kernick
Active Time
20 HR
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Kay Chun
December 2016

When Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes a gingerbread loaf like the one here, she adds plenty of tart and tangy fresh cranberries. The loaf is perfect sliced, spread with sweet butter and served alongside a cup of hot tea. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup canola oil, plus more for greasing
  • 3/4 cup unsulfured molasses
  • 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries (6 ounces), coarsely chopped
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, whisk the 1/2 cup of canola oil with the molasses, brown sugar, eggs, ginger and cranberries. In a medium bowl, sift the flour with the baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Whisk the flour mixture into the molasses mixture until well blended.

Step 2    

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 50 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean with a few moist crumbs attached. Transfer to a rack and let cool for 10 minutes, then unmold the gingerbread and let cool to room temperature before slicing and serving.

Make Ahead

The gingerbread can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up