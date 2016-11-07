Cranberry-Dill Gravlax

Author Name: erikfood

Review Body: The recipe seems interesting. I have been making gravlax since the late 1950's and there are a few things I would like to add. Use sea salt instead of kosher salt. You need to add pepper to the mixture. The following amounts are enough for 1 1/2lb salmon: 2 tbsp roughly crushed black pepper or pepper mélange, 4 tbsp sea salt, and 4 tbsp sugar. Get a bunch of dill with the stalks left on for the salmon. Save 1/2 cup chopped for a sauce. If you can get the salmon from a fish store, get 2 lb un-fillet (which will yield 1 1/2 l of fillet) from the front part of the salmon cut across the salmon, then have the bones removed. You should now have two thick halves of salmon filet. Wipe the fillets with paper towels. Mix pepper, salt, sugar, cranberries, and fennel (optional). Rub the fillets with the spice mixture. Put the dill on top of one half and then put the other half on top with the meat sides against each other, with the thick side of one filet against the thin side of the other. Place salmon in a roomy plastic bag and close securely. Leave in the refrigerator for 3 days. Turn the bag once every day. Do not weigh down the salmon. Before slicing the salmon thinly on the bias, remove the dill and spice mixture. A sweet mustard sauce with dill is excellent with the cured salmon. Glavlax sauce. 1 tbsp course mustard (e.g. Grey Poupon), 1 tbsp regular Grey Poupon mustard, 2 tbsp sugar, 2 tbsp red wine vinegar, ½ cup canola oil (not olive oil), ½ cup chopped dill. In a blender or food processor mix the first four ingredients until smooth and the sugar has completely dissolved. With the mixer running, add the oil in a fine stream (like you would do for mayo). Mix in the dill.

Date Published: 2016-12-26