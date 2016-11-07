Cranberry-Dill Gravlax
Food & Wine’s Kay Chun loves using caraway, dill and tart, tangy cranberries to add color and vibrant flavor to her irresistible cured salmon. Slideshow: More Easy Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh cranberries (8 ounces), finely chopped
  • 2 cups chopped dill
  • 1/3 cup kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons caraway seeds
  • One 1 1/2-pound skin-on salmon fillet

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, mix the cranberries with the dill, salt, brown sugar and caraway seeds. Place the salmon skin side down in a glass or ceramic dish lined with a large sheet of plastic wrap. Spread the cranberry mixture over the top and sides of the salmon and wrap tightly in the plastic. Top with a plate and a few heavy cans to weigh it down. Refrigerate, turning the wrapped fish once a day, until it feels firm in the center, 4 to 5 days. (If there is excess liquid, discard as necessary and rewrap the fish and cranberry topping.)

Make Ahead

The gravlax can be wrapped tightly in plastic and refrigerated for 1 week.

