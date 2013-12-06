Cranberry-Bourbon Relish

Besides being quite at home alongside turkey, this tangy cranberry sauce makes a good accompaniment to any pâté or cold or smoked meat. Slideshow: Delicious, Quick Side Dishes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide
How to Make It
In a small nonreactive saucepan, combine the bourbon, shallots and orange zest. Bring to a boil over moderate heat, then simmer, stirring occasionally, until the bourbon is reduced to a syrupy glaze, about 10 minutes.
Add the cranberries and sugar, stirring well until the sugar dissolves. Lower the heat slightly and simmer, uncovered, until most of the cranberries have burst, about 10 minutes.
Remove from the heat and stir in the pepper. Transfer to a bowl, let cool to room temperature, cover and refrigerate.
Make Ahead
