Cranberry-Bourbon Relish

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small nonreactive saucepan, combine the bourbon, shallots and orange zest. Bring to a boil over moderate heat, then simmer, stirring occasionally, until the bourbon is reduced to a syrupy glaze, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 Add the cranberries and sugar, stirring well until the sugar dissolves. Lower the heat slightly and simmer, uncovered, until most of the cranberries have burst, about 10 minutes.