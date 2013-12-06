Cranberry-Bourbon Relish
Michael McLaughlin
November 1993

Besides being quite at home alongside turkey, this tangy cranberry sauce makes a good accompaniment to any pâté or cold or smoked meat. Slideshow: Delicious, Quick Side Dishes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 cup bourbon
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots
  • Grated zest of 1 orange
  • One 12-ounce package of fresh cranberries, picked over
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small nonreactive saucepan, combine the bourbon, shallots and orange zest. Bring to a boil over moderate heat, then simmer, stirring occasionally, until the bourbon is reduced to a syrupy glaze, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the cranberries and sugar, stirring well until the sugar dissolves. Lower the heat slightly and simmer, uncovered, until most of the cranberries have burst, about 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Remove from the heat and stir in the pepper. Transfer to a bowl, let cool to room temperature, cover and refrigerate.

Make Ahead

This relish can be made several days before serving.

