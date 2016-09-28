Cranberry-Amaro Jelly

Amaro, the Italian herbal digestif, adds a subtle but complex flavor to this tart and tangy cranberry jelly from cookbook author Melissa Clark. Feel free to try out fun molds for the jelly, or even consider molding it in small ramekins so guests at the table can have their own. One amaro that Clark recommends is Averna. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes
How to Make It
Spray a 4-cup mold or bowl with cooking spray. In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange peel, cinnamon stick and 1/2 cup of the amaro and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries pop and the sauce is thick, about 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and discard the orange peel and cinnamon stick. Stir the remaining 2 tablespoons of amaro into the cranberries and let cool slightly.
Working in batches, puree the sauce in a blender until smooth. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve in a bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Scrape the sauce into the prepared mold, press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface and refrigerate until set and cold, about 6 hours.
To serve, dip the bottom of the mold in hot water to help release the jelly from the pan. Invert the jelly onto a plate and serve.
Make Ahead
