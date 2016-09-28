Cranberry-Amaro Jelly

How to Make It

Step 1 Spray a 4-cup mold or bowl with cooking spray. In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange peel, cinnamon stick and 1/2 cup of the amaro and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries pop and the sauce is thick, about 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and discard the orange peel and cinnamon stick. Stir the remaining 2 tablespoons of amaro into the cranberries and let cool slightly.

Step 2 Working in batches, puree the sauce in a blender until smooth. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve in a bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Scrape the sauce into the prepared mold, press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface and refrigerate until set and cold, about 6 hours.