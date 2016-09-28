Cranberry-Amaro Jelly
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Melissa Clark
November 2016

Amaro, the Italian herbal digestif, adds a subtle but complex flavor to this tart and tangy cranberry jelly from cookbook author Melissa Clark. Feel free to try out fun molds for the jelly, or even consider molding it in small ramekins so guests at the table can have their own. One amaro that Clark recommends is Averna. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • Two 10-ounce bags fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1 3/4 cups sugar
  • Two 3-inch pieces of orange peel
  • One 3-inch piece of cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons amaro

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spray a 4-cup mold or bowl with cooking spray. In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange peel, cinnamon stick and 1/2 cup of the amaro and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries pop and the sauce is thick, about 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and discard the orange peel and cinnamon stick. Stir the remaining 2 tablespoons of amaro into the cranberries and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Working in batches, puree the sauce in a blender until smooth. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve in a bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Scrape the sauce into the prepared mold, press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface and refrigerate until set and cold, about 6 hours.

Step 3    

To serve, dip the bottom of the mold in hot water to help release the jelly from the pan. Invert the jelly onto a plate and serve.

Make Ahead

The molded jelly can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up