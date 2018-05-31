Crackly and Chewy Grilled Flatbreads with Herbed Cheese Spread and Tomatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Flatbread Starter Using your fingers, combine flour and yeast in a medium bowl. Make a well in center, and add 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water. Blend with fingers until water is fully incorporated and there are no lumps (it should be the consistency of a thick pancake batter). Cover and let stand at room temperature until mixture is slightly bubbly and slightly risen, 12 to 18 hours.

Step 2 Make the Flatbreads Divide Flatbread Dough into 8 equal pieces (about 6 1/8 ounce each). Shape each piece into a ball. Cover with a clean dish towel, and let stand at room temperature 15 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, preheat a grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Using tongs, carefully wipe grill grates with a lightly oiled paper towel. Using a grill brush, scrape grates clean, then wipe again with an oiled paper towel.

Step 4 Using your fingertips, press each dough ball into a rectangle; stretch each piece into a 6-inch circle. Arrange dough circles on a cutting board or a baking sheet sprinkled with flour. Cover with a clean dish towel, and let stand 20 minutes. (This final proofing builds more air into the dough, creating its chewier, fluffier texture.)