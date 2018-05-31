Crackly and Chewy Grilled Flatbreads with Herbed Cheese Spread and Tomatoes

What turns a flatbread made with just 4 ingredients (flour, yeast, salt, and water) from everyday to extraordinary is the starter—a yeast, flour, and water base that ferments overnight and gives the bread its distinct flavor and chew. Here the starter gives the flatbreads a crackly texture that’s then burnished on the grill. Top and finish like a pizza with Herbed Cheese Spread and fresh tomatoes, or tear into pieces for dipping.
How to Make It
Using your fingers, combine flour and yeast in a medium bowl. Make a well in center, and add 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water. Blend with fingers until water is fully incorporated and there are no lumps (it should be the consistency of a thick pancake batter). Cover and let stand at room temperature until mixture is slightly bubbly and slightly risen, 12 to 18 hours.
Divide Flatbread Dough into 8 equal pieces (about 6 1/8 ounce each). Shape each piece into a ball. Cover with a clean dish towel, and let stand at room temperature 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat a grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Using tongs, carefully wipe grill grates with a lightly oiled paper towel. Using a grill brush, scrape grates clean, then wipe again with an oiled paper towel.
Using your fingertips, press each dough ball into a rectangle; stretch each piece into a 6-inch circle. Arrange dough circles on a cutting board or a baking sheet sprinkled with flour. Cover with a clean dish towel, and let stand 20 minutes. (This final proofing builds more air into the dough, creating its chewier, fluffier texture.)
Shape each dough circle into a 10- x 8-inch rectangle. Transfer dough rectangles, in batches, to oiled grill grate, and grill, covered, until lightly charred on bottom, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip dough rectangles, and grill until bottoms are well marked, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from grill. Wipe grill grate with oiled paper towels as needed between batches