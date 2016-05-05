Cracklings with Smoked Paprika

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, combine the pork skin, jalapeño, onion, black peppercorns, coriander seeds and garlic. Add 4 quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat until the skin is tender and pliable, about 1 hour. Transfer the pork skin to a baking sheet and let cool slightly; discard the cooking liquid. Using a sharp knife, cut off any meat and as much fat as possible from the underside of the skin.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the pork skin on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and bake for about 2 1/2 hours, turning halfway through, until deep golden and dry. Transfer the pork skin to a wire rack to cool, then break into 1-inch pieces.