Crackersnacks
© Chris Chen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 7 cups
Katie Button
August 2014

This is chef Katie Button's sweet and savory take on the classic American snack, Cracker Jack. Slideshow: Make-Ahead Snacks

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/4 cup popcorn kernels
  • 1 cup salted roasted peanuts
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
  • Pinch of cayenne
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the popcorn kernels, cover and shake the saucepan to coat the kernels with oil. Cook over moderate heat until the popping slows to several seconds between pops. Remove from the heat and wait 30 seconds, then pour the popcorn into a large bowl. Add the peanuts, cumin, cinnamon, paprika and cayenne and toss well to coat the popcorn.  

Step 2    

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining 1/4 cup of oil with  the sugar, salt and 1/4 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally,  until a light amber caramel forms, about 10 minutes. Immediately pour the caramel over the popcorn and toss quickly with spoons to evenly coat the popcorn and peanuts. Spread the popcorn mixture on the baking sheet in an even layer and let cool completely. Break into bite-size pieces. 

Make Ahead

The caramel corn can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

