Cracked New Potatoes with Fennel Raita

This veggie main from chef Biju Thomas uses every part of the fennel plant. He quarters and grills the bulb until mellow and tender, dresses thinly sliced fresh stalks with lemon, and stirs the feathery fronds into a yogurt raita spiked with fresh ginger. You can source bright yellow fennel pollen from La Boîte, or substitute ground toasted fennel seeds.
Pick fronds from fennel stalks to equal 1/4 cup; finely chop fronds, and set aside. Remove stalks from bulb, and cut stalks crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick rounds to equal 1/2 cup; set aside. Quarter fennel bulb lengthwise through core; set aside.
Stir together fennel fronds, yogurt, cucumber, ginger, shallot, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Chill until ready to serve.
Meanwhile, preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Place potatoes in a microwavable bowl; cover and microwave at high until potatoes are about halfway cooked, about 5 minutes. (A fork should meet with some resistance when inserted into a potato.)
Place potatoes on oiled grates, and grill, uncovered, turning often, until cooked through and charred, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer potatoes to a bowl, and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.
Toss fennel bulb quarters with oil, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Place on oiled grates, and grill, uncovered, turning often, until cooked through and charred on all sides, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, and cut into 1/2-inch wedges.
Spoon yogurt mixture onto a rimmed platter, and top with fennel wedges. Halve potatoes, arrange over fennel, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss together fennel stalk slices with remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a small bowl; scatter over potatoes. Tear mint leaves, and scatter over platter; sprinkle with fennel pollen.
