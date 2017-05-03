Crab Tartines

© Douglas Friedman
At San Francisco’s Tartine Manufactory, chef Sam Goinsalvos makes mayo from scratch for his much-loved crab tartine, but subbing in store-bought mayo doctored with plenty of mustard is a good shortcut. Slideshow: More Tartine Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, heat 1/2 inch of canola oil to 350°. Fry the rice until puffed, 1 minute. Using a fine sieve, transfer the crispy rice to paper towels.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the mustard, lemon juice and Old Bay. Fold in the crab and chives. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the crab mixture on the bread with the crisped rice, garnished with microgreens.
