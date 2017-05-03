Crab Tartines

In a medium saucepan, heat 1/2 inch of canola oil to 350°. Fry the rice until puffed, 1 minute. Using a fine sieve, transfer the crispy rice to paper towels.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the mustard, lemon juice and Old Bay. Fold in the crab and chives. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the crab mixture on the bread with the crisped rice, garnished with microgreens.