Crab Tartines
30 MIN
N/A
Serves : 4
Sam Goinsalvos
June 2017

At San Francisco’s Tartine Manufactory, chef Sam Goinsalvos makes mayo from scratch for his much-loved crab tartine, but subbing in store-bought mayo doctored with plenty of mustard is a good shortcut. Slideshow: More Tartine Recipes

  • Canola oil, for frying 
  • 1/4 cup forbidden black rice 
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning 
  • 1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over  
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped chives 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 slices rustic rye bread  
  • Microgreens, for garnish 

In a medium saucepan, heat 1/2 inch of canola oil to 350°. Fry the rice until puffed, 1 minute. Using a fine sieve, transfer the crispy rice to paper towels. 

In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the mustard, lemon juice and Old Bay. Fold  in the crab and chives. Season with salt and pepper. Serve  the crab mixture on the bread with the crisped rice, garnished with microgreens. 

