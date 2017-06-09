Crab Summer Rolls  with Nuoc Cham Sauce 

Step 3

Fill a large, shallow bowl with very hot water (not boiling). Soak 1 rice paper wrapper in the water until just pliable, about 30 seconds. Spread on a work surface. Top the wrapper with some of the crab, noodles, cucumber, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro and peanuts. Tightly fold the wrapper over the filling, tuck in the sides and roll up halfway. Lay a scallion half across the wrapper with 1 inch of overhang on both sides and tightly roll up. Transfer to a platter and cover with a damp paper towel. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and fillings. Serve the rolls with the nuoc cham and a bowl of hoisin sauce sprinkled with Sriracha and peanuts.