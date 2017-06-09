Crab Summer Rolls  with Nuoc Cham Sauce 

Layering the crabmeat first in these summer rolls (often mislabeled as spring rolls in America) lets you see it through the translucent wrapper. Slideshow: More Crab Recipes
How to Make It
Make the nuoc cham In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients.
Make the rolls In a medium, deep baking dish, cover the noodles with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain well and pat dry with paper towels.
Fill a large, shallow bowl with very hot water (not boiling). Soak 1 rice paper wrapper in the water until just pliable, about 30 seconds. Spread on a work surface. Top the wrapper with some of the crab, noodles, cucumber, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro and peanuts. Tightly fold the wrapper over the filling, tuck in the sides and roll up halfway. Lay a scallion half across the wrapper with 1 inch of overhang on both sides and tightly roll up. Transfer to a platter and cover with a damp paper towel. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and fillings. Serve the rolls with the nuoc cham and a bowl of hoisin sauce sprinkled with Sriracha and peanuts.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Ron Verstappen
Review Body: I couldn't wait to make this recipe when my girlfriend pointed it out in this month's magazine. The salt/sweet/sour blend is perfect. The crab goes a long way: I put too much in one by accident and it actually overpowered that roll. The one thing I will try next time is add 1/2 tsp freshly minced garlic into the nuoc cham. When I visited Vietnam for 4 weeks, I found a lot of raw garlic in the side sauces. Pairs well with dry-medium white wines: we had an Arneis and a Southern Rhone white blend with this.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-11
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: Great ingredient combination!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-28
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: That Nuoc Cham Sauce looks amazing.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27