Crab Summer Rolls  with Nuoc Cham Sauce 
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 20
Andrew Zimmern
May 2017

Layering the crabmeat first in these summer rolls (often mislabeled as spring rolls in America) lets you see it through the translucent wrapper.  Slideshow: More Crab Recipes

Ingredients

NUOC CHAM :

  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 3 tablespoons Asian fish sauce 
  • 3 tablespoons sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons water 
  • 1/2 Thai red chile, minced 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons toasted and ground sesame seeds 
  • 1 tablespoon minced scallion 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced cilantro 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced mint 

ROLLS :

  • 4 ounces rice noodles 
  • Boiling water 
  • Twenty 8-inch round rice paper wrappers 
  • 1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over 
  • 1/2 English cucumber—halved lengthwise, seeded and cut into julienne 
  • 2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce 
  • 2 cups mung bean sprouts 
  • 2 cups mint leaves 
  • 2 cups cilantro leaves 
  • 1/2 cup crushed roasted salted peanuts, plus more for sprinkling 
  • 10 scallions, halved lengthwise, trimmed to  10 inches  
  • Hoisin sauce and Sriracha, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the nuoc cham In  a small bowl, whisk together  all of the ingredients.  

Step 2    

Make the rolls In a medium, deep baking dish, cover the noodles with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain well and pat dry with paper towels. 

Step 3    

Fill a large, shallow bowl with very hot water (not boiling). Soak 1 rice paper wrapper in the water until just pliable, about 30 seconds. Spread on a work surface. Top the wrapper  with some of the crab, noodles, cucumber, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro and peanuts. Tightly fold the wrapper over the filling, tuck in the sides and roll up halfway. Lay a scallion half across the wrapper with 1 inch of overhang on both sides and tightly roll up. Transfer to a platter and cover with  a damp paper towel. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and  fillings. Serve the rolls with the nuoc cham and a bowl of hoisin sauce sprinkled with Sriracha and peanuts. 

Make Ahead

The summer rolls can be covered with a damp paper towel and refrigerated for up to 1 hour.

