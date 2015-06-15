Crab Salad with Corn Pudding and Carolina Gold Rice
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas
July 2015

This delightful composed salad of buttery corn, tangy crab salad and nutty heirloom rice is an elegant ode to summer in the South. The recipe is from chefs Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas. Slideshow: More Crab Recipes

Ingredients

CORN PUDDING

  • 3 ears of corn, shucked
  • 1 teaspoon unflavored powdered gelatin
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • Salt
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream

RICE

  • 2 cups Carolina Gold rice
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Salt

SALAD

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced jalapeño
  • Salt
  • 1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over for shells
  • Thinly sliced jalapeños and popped sorghum (see Note), for garnish
  • Hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pudding

Using the large holes of a box grater, grate the corn into a medium bowl; discard the cobs. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 2 tablespoons of cold water. In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes.  Add the corn and cook, stirring frequently, until thickened and the corn is tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Scrape the corn into a blender. Add the gelatin and puree until smooth. With the blender on, gradually add  the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter until incorporated. Strain the corn mixture through a fine sieve into a medium  bowl and season the puree with salt. Let cool slightly.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whip the cream until firm. Fold into the corn puree and let cool completely. Refrigerate until chilled and set, about 45 minutes.

Step 4    Meanwhile, make the rice

In a medium saucepan, bring 3 1/4 cups of water to a boil. Add the rice, bay leaf, 1 tablespoon of the butter and a generous pinch of salt and return  to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Fold in the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and season with salt.

Step 5    Make the salad

In a medium bowl, mix the olive oil with the parsley, lemon juice and minced jalapeño and season with salt. Gently fold in the crab. Spoon the rice into shallow bowls and top with the crab salad and corn pudding. Garnish with sliced jalapeños and popped sorghum and serve with hot sauce.

Make Ahead

The corn pudding can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

Popped sorghum is available at health food stores.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this summer dish with a ripe, full-bodied Oregon Chardonnay.

