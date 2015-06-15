Crab Salad with Corn Pudding and Carolina Gold Rice

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pudding Using the large holes of a box grater, grate the corn into a medium bowl; discard the cobs. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 2 tablespoons of cold water. In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the corn and cook, stirring frequently, until thickened and the corn is tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 Scrape the corn into a blender. Add the gelatin and puree until smooth. With the blender on, gradually add the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter until incorporated. Strain the corn mixture through a fine sieve into a medium bowl and season the puree with salt. Let cool slightly.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whip the cream until firm. Fold into the corn puree and let cool completely. Refrigerate until chilled and set, about 45 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, make the rice In a medium saucepan, bring 3 1/4 cups of water to a boil. Add the rice, bay leaf, 1 tablespoon of the butter and a generous pinch of salt and return to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Fold in the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and season with salt.