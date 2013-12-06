Crab Rolls with Thai Chile Sauce

The crust of these crispy crab rolls filled with moist flaked seafood, is made with—surprise!—soft, white sandwich bread. Slideshow: Incredible Thai Dishes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, blend the chile sauce with the lime juice, sesame seeds and vinegar.
In medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, scallions, egg yolk, lemon zest, nutmeg and cayenne. Fold in the crabmeat and season with salt and pepper.
Using a rolling pin, flatten each slice of bread. Arrange the bread with the short sides facing you. Spread the crab on the lower half of the slices and roll up the bread around the crab; press to seal the rolls. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites with the cornstarch and water.
In a large, deep skillet, heat 1 inch of oil to 375°. Dip each crab roll in the egg white mixture, then carefully transfer it to the oil and fry in batches without crowding, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 8 minutes per batch. Transfer the crab rolls to several layers of paper towels to drain, then serve with the chile sauce.
