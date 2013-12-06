Crab Rolls with Thai Chile Sauce
© Madeleine Hill
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 rolls
Andrew Zimmern
October 2013

The crust of these crispy crab rolls filled with moist flaked seafood, is made with—surprise!—soft, white sandwich bread. Slideshow: Incredible Thai Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Thai sweet chile sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons unseasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup minced scallions
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • 1 pound lump crabmeat, picked over
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground white pepper
  • 12 slices of soft packaged white bread, crusts removed
  • 3 large egg whites
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • About 1 quart vegetable oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, blend the chile sauce with the lime juice, sesame seeds and vinegar.

Step 2    

In medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, scallions, egg yolk, lemon zest, nutmeg and cayenne. Fold in the crabmeat and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Using a rolling pin, flatten each slice of bread. Arrange the bread with the short sides facing you. Spread the crab on the lower half of the slices and roll up the bread around the crab; press to seal the rolls. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites with the cornstarch and water.

Step 4    

In a large, deep skillet, heat 1 inch of oil to 375°. Dip each crab roll in the egg white mixture, then carefully transfer it to the oil and fry in batches without crowding, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 8 minutes per batch. Transfer the crab rolls to several layers of paper towels to drain, then serve with the chile sauce.

