Crab Rolls with Thai Chile Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, blend the chile sauce with the lime juice, sesame seeds and vinegar.

Step 2 In medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, scallions, egg yolk, lemon zest, nutmeg and cayenne. Fold in the crabmeat and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Using a rolling pin, flatten each slice of bread. Arrange the bread with the short sides facing you. Spread the crab on the lower half of the slices and roll up the bread around the crab; press to seal the rolls. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites with the cornstarch and water.