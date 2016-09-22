Crab Remick

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until crisp, 5 minutes. Drain, then finely chop.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the olive oil, mustard, lemon juice and chili sauce; season with salt and pepper. Fold in the crab. Spoon the mixture into 12 small ramekins and arrange on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Garnish with the bacon and chives; serve with saltines.