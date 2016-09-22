Crab Remick
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
John Besh and Chris Lusk
November 2016

John Besh and Chris Lusk’s lighter interpretation of the classic New Orleans baked crab dish adds brightness with lemon juice and Dijon mustard. Slideshow: More Crab Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of bacon
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon chili sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 ounces jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over
  • Snipped chives
  • Saltines, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until crisp, 5 minutes. Drain, then finely chop.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the olive oil, mustard, lemon juice and chili sauce; season with salt and pepper. Fold in the crab. Spoon the mixture into 12 small ramekins and arrange on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Garnish with the bacon and chives; serve with saltines.

