Crab Remick

John Besh and Chris Lusk’s lighter interpretation of the classic New Orleans baked crab dish adds brightness with lemon juice and Dijon mustard. Slideshow: More Crab Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until crisp, 5 minutes. Drain, then finely chop.
In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the olive oil, mustard, lemon juice and chili sauce; season with salt and pepper. Fold in the crab. Spoon the mixture into 12 small ramekins and arrange on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Garnish with the bacon and chives; serve with saltines.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: TheThymeSavor
Review Body: Disappeared in minutes for a crowd! Crab is always best when served simple & this recipe nails it! Baked it in 1 qt pottery server until bubbly & browned on top. Garnished w crispy bacon bits & fresh thyme leaves. Served w fresh French bread slices.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-06