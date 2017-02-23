Crab Rangoon

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the vinegar, chili-garlic sauce and the sliced scallion.

Step 2 Using the flat side of a chef’s knife, crush the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of salt to a paste. Add the garlic paste to a medium bowl along with the chopped scallions, cream cheese, fish sauce, sesame oil and a generous pinch each of each salt and pepper. Using a rubber spatula, stir the cream cheese mixture until well combined. Add the crabmeat and fold gently until coated.

Step 3 Spread 6 wonton wrappers on a work surface and brush the edges with water. Spoon 1 1/2 teaspoons of the crab filling in the center of each wrapper and fold in half to make triangles; press the edges firmly to seal and to release any air pockets. Fold up the three corners and pinch them together to seal. Transfer the dumplings to a wax paper–lined baking sheet and cover with a damp paper towel while you make the rest.