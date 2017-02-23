Our version of the fried, crabmeat-filled dumplings known as crab Rangoon are packed with jumbo lump crabmeat, scallions, garlic and fish sauce along with the usual cream cheese. Once the dumplings are fried, we like to dunk them in a sauce made from soy sauce, black vinegar and chili-garlic sauce. Slideshow: More Crab Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the vinegar, chili-garlic sauce and the sliced scallion.
Using the flat side of a chef’s knife, crush the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of salt to a paste. Add the garlic paste to a medium bowl along with the chopped scallions, cream cheese, fish sauce, sesame oil and a generous pinch each of each salt and pepper. Using a rubber spatula, stir the cream cheese mixture until well combined. Add the crabmeat and fold gently until coated.
Spread 6 wonton wrappers on a work surface and brush the edges with water. Spoon 1 1/2 teaspoons of the crab filling in the center of each wrapper and fold in half to make triangles; press the edges firmly to seal and to release any air pockets. Fold up the three corners and pinch them together to seal. Transfer the dumplings to a wax paper–lined baking sheet and cover with a damp paper towel while you make the rest.
In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of vegetable oil over moderate heat to 350°. Fry the dumplings in batches until deeply golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per batch. Drain on paper towels and season with salt. Serve warm with the dipping sauce.
Notes
Typically made from fermented rice, wheat, barley and sorghum, black vinegar is slightly sweet, with a rich, malty flavor. It’s available at Asian markets and from amazon.com.
