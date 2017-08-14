Crab and Smoked Salmon Pintxos with Vanilla Oil 

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the oil at high power until warm, 15 to 25 seconds. Whisk in the vanilla seeds and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, gently mix the crab with the mayonnaise, minced chives and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. To serve, spoon the crab salad on the toasts and top with the smoked salmon, salmon roe, a drizzle of the vanilla oil and snipped chives.