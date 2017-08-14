Crab and Smoked Salmon Pintxos with Vanilla Oil 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Anya von Bremzen
September 2017

These delightful pintxos combine a lemony fresh crab salad with smoked salmon and salty pops of salmon roe. A drizzle of fragrant vanilla oil is a surprise complement to the seafood, but it can be optional. Slideshow: More Crab Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup grapeseed oil 
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped 
  • 6 ounces jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over 
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 
  • 2 tablespoons minced chives, plus snipped chives for garnish 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt
  •  Pepper 
  • Twelve 1/2-inch-thick baguette slices, toasted 
  • 3 ounces smoked salmon, cut into 12 pieces 
  • 2 tablespoons salmon roe 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the oil at high power until warm, 15 to 25 seconds. Whisk in the vanilla seeds and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.  

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, gently mix the crab with the mayonnaise, minced chives and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. To serve, spoon the crab salad on the toasts and top with the smoked salmon, salmon roe, a drizzle of the vanilla oil and snipped chives. 

Make Ahead

The crab salad can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up