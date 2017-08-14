Crab and Smoked Salmon Pintxos with Vanilla Oil 

Christopher Testani
These delightful pintxos combine a lemony fresh crab salad with smoked salmon and salty pops of salmon roe. A drizzle of fragrant vanilla oil is a surprise complement to the seafood, but it can be optional. Slideshow: More Crab Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the oil at high power until warm, 15 to 25 seconds. Whisk in the vanilla seeds and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, gently mix the crab with the mayonnaise, minced chives and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. To serve, spoon the crab salad on the toasts and top with the smoked salmon, salmon roe, a drizzle of the vanilla oil and snipped chives.
Make Ahead
The crab salad can be refrigerated overnight.
