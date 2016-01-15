Step 1

In a large heavy pot, bring the beef, pork parts, ham hock, and sausage to a boil with the water and bay leaves, skimming any foam. Reduce the heat to a simmer, stir in the onion, and cook, partially covered, 1 1/2 hours. Stir in the carrots, turnips, sweet potato, potato, leeks, 2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper and continue to simmer until the meat is very tender, about 2 hour more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.