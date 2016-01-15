Cozido
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10 
Ian Knauer
March 2014

Cozido, the Portuguese answer to the French Pot au Feu is a long-cooking and deeply satisfying peasant stew. Slideshow: More Portuguese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (2 pound) piece beef chuck
  • 1 pound pork parts such as ears, tails, and trotters
  • 1 ham hock
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 16 cups water
  • 8 ounces smoked sausage, such as linguica or kielbasa
  • 1 onion, peeled and quartered
  • 4 carrots, peeled
  • 2 large turnips, peeled and quartered
  • 1 sweet potato, peeled and quartered
  • 1 waxy potato, peeled and cut into cubes
  • 2 leeks, white and pale green pale parts only
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, bring the beef, pork parts, ham hock, and sausage to a boil with the water and bay leaves, skimming any foam. Reduce the heat to a simmer, stir in the onion, and cook, partially covered, 1 1/2 hours. Stir in the carrots, turnips, sweet potato, potato, leeks, 2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper and continue to simmer until the meat is very tender, about 2 hour more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Discard the bay leaves, then serve the meats and vegetables drizzled with some of the cooking liquid.

