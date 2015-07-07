Coy Roy
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Shannon Ponche

Mixologist Shannon Ponche describes this tequila cocktail as “robust and boozy, kind of like a twist  on a Sazerac.” She gives it a great sweet-tart flavor with maple syrup and apple cider vinegar.  Slideshow: More Tequila Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 3/4 teaspoon pure maple syrup
  • 3/4 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 ounce reposado tequila, preferably El Tesoro
  • 1/2 ounce Jamaican rum
  • 1/2 ounce rye whiskey
  • 1/2 ounce Velvet Falernum (clove-spiced liqueur)
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 grapefruit twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, stir the maple syrup with the vinegar until combined. Add the tequila, rum, rye, Velvet Falernum and bitters. Fill the glass with  ice, stir well and strain into a chilled rocks glass. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and add to the glass.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up