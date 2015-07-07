Mixologist Shannon Ponche describes this tequila cocktail as “robust and boozy, kind of like a twist
on a Sazerac.” She gives it a great sweet-tart flavor with maple syrup and apple cider vinegar.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, stir the maple syrup with the vinegar until combined. Add the tequila, rum, rye, Velvet Falernum and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled rocks glass. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and add to the glass.
