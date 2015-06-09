The County Fair Fix

Manhattan bartender Karen Fu came up with this sherry-apple cider aperitif after a binge on cider doughnuts at a New Jersey apple farm. “The tart Granny Smith apple in this drink lightens the sweetness,” says Fu.
Slideshow: Aperitif Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the apple wedges with the Honey Syrup. Add the Lillet, sherry, apple cider, bitters and ice cubes. Shake briefly and strain into a chilled coupe.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5