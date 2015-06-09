The County Fair Fix
Karen Fu

Manhattan bartender Karen Fu came up with this sherry-apple cider aperitif after a binge on cider doughnuts at a New Jersey apple farm. “The tart Granny Smith apple in this drink lightens the sweetness,” says Fu. Slideshow: Aperitif Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • Three 1/4-inch-thick wedges of Granny Smith apple
  • 3/4 teaspoon Honey Syrup
  • 1 ounce Lillet blanc
  • 1 ounce amontillado sherry, preferably Lustau
  • 1/2 ounce chilled apple cider
  • 2 dashes of The Bitter Truth aromatic bitters
  • 3 ice cubes

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the apple wedges with the Honey Syrup. Add the Lillet, sherry, apple cider, bitters and ice cubes. Shake briefly and strain into a chilled coupe.

