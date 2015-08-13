Country-Style Pork Ribs with Tomato Salad and Garlic Toast

Here, chef Andrea Reusing of The Durham Hotel in Durham, North Carolina, grills country-style pork ribs for a supersimple weeknight meal. The boneless ribs are easy to cook, full of flavor and incredibly cheap. “I’m almost wary to tell people about them!” she says. Slideshow: More Ribs Recipes
How to Make It
Season the pork with the celery seeds, salt and pepper. Let stand for 30 minutes.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush with oil. Grill the pork over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140°, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes, then slice the meat against the grain.
Meanwhile, brush the bread with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred on both sides, about 2 minutes. Rub with the halved garlic clove.
In a large bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of oil with the chile and minced garlic. Add the tomatoes and sliced celery and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
Transfer the toasts to plates, top with the tomato salad and sliced pork and serve.
