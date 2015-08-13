Country-Style Pork Ribs with Tomato Salad and Garlic Toast
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Andrea Reusing
September 2015

Here, chef Andrea Reusing of The Durham Hotel in Durham, North Carolina, grills country-style pork ribs for a supersimple weeknight meal. The boneless ribs are easy to cook, full of flavor and incredibly cheap. “I’m almost wary to tell people about them!” she says. Slideshow: More Ribs Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds country-style boneless pork ribs (about 4 ribs)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons celery seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Three 1-inch-thick slices of country bread, halved crosswise
  • 2 garlic cloves, 1 halved and 1 minced
  • 1 small Fresno or red jalapeño chile, stemmed and minced
  • 1 pound tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 8 light-green celery ribs with leaves, thinly sliced on the diagonal (2 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the pork with the celery seeds, salt and pepper. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush with oil. Grill the pork over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140°, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes, then slice the meat against the grain.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, brush the bread with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred on both sides, about 2 minutes. Rub with the halved garlic clove.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of oil with the chile and minced garlic. Add the tomatoes and sliced celery and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

Transfer the toasts to plates, top with the tomato salad and sliced pork and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Vibrant and medium-bodied Chianti Classico is an easy match for flavorful,  rustic dishes like these pork ribs.

