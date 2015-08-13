Country-Style Pork Ribs with Tomato Salad and Garlic Toast

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the pork with the celery seeds, salt and pepper. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush with oil. Grill the pork over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140°, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes, then slice the meat against the grain.

Step 3 Meanwhile, brush the bread with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred on both sides, about 2 minutes. Rub with the halved garlic clove.

Step 4 In a large bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of oil with the chile and minced garlic. Add the tomatoes and sliced celery and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.