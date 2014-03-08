Country Ham Flapjacks with Maple Syrup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Kay Chun
April 2014

Using store-bought corn muffin mix and leftover chopped ham to make these savory flapjacks is a quick and clever trick. Slideshow: Pancake Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 8 1/2-ounce package corn muffin mix (1 1/2 cups)
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 cup chopped ham (6 ounces)
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Pure maple syrup, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the corn muffin mix with the buttermilk, egg, ham and scallion just until combined. In a large nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Scoop four 1/4-cup mounds of batter into the skillet and cook, turning once, until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the flapjacks to serving plates and repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and batter. Serve with maple syrup.

