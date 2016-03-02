Country Ham and Pickle Crostini
Justin Croxall
April 2016

This four-ingredient snack couldn’t be simpler: Just top toasts with sliced country ham and pickled vegetables. Sommelier Matt Tunstall of Stems & Skins in South Carolina opts for a Vouvray with these crostinis. Slideshow: More Quick Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

  • Eight 3/4-inch-thick, diagonally cut baguette slices
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • 8 ounces thinly sliced country ham, preferably Edwards
  • Sliced pickled vegetables, such as cauliflower, carrots and cucumbers, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet. Brush the tops with oil and season with salt. Toast until golden and crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Top the toasts with the ham, then garnish with pickled vegetables.

