Country Ham and Pickle Crostini

This four-ingredient snack couldn’t be simpler: Just top toasts with sliced country ham and pickled vegetables. Sommelier Matt Tunstall of Stems & Skins in South Carolina opts for a Vouvray with these crostinis. Slideshow: More Quick Appetizer Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet. Brush the tops with oil and season with salt. Toast until golden and crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and let cool slightly.
Step 2
Top the toasts with the ham, then garnish with pickled vegetables.
