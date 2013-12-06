Count Strega
Serves : makes 1 drink
Chris Hannah

Arnaud's French 75 Bar • New Orleans Bartender Chris Hannah and Cocktaildb.com guru Ted Haigh were bemoaning how few drinks are made with the saffron-colored herbal liqueur Strega ("witch" in Italian), so Hannah created one. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

In a pint glass, muddle the strawberry. Add ice and the Strega, port and bitters; stir well. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with the strawberry slice.

