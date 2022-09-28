Cosmo Nouveau

Popularized by the HBO show Sex and the City, the Cosmopolitan became an icon of the 1990s — and even today, that light pink drink served up in a martini glass is instantly recognizable from across a room. Like the characters who helped make the cosmo the "it" drink of a certain era, the drink has matured in the decades, thanks to mixologists who are playing with its core formula (classically vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice).