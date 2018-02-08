Corvino House Fries

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut and discard 1/2 inch from ends of potatoes. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise; cut halves crosswise into quarters. Slice quarters lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slabs.

Step 2 Place potatoes in a large bowl; rinse under cold running water until water runs clear. Drain potatoes and place in a stock pot; add 8 cups water, vinegar, and kosher salt.

Step 3 Set pot over medium-high and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are just tender enough to be pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes.

Step 4 Using a spider or slotted spoon, carefully lift potatoes from water and arrange in a single layer on a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet. Let stand until cool.

Step 5 In a large heavy pot, heat 2 inches of oil to 250°F. Working in batches, fry potatoes until tender, about 6 minutes. Lift potatoes from oil and place on rack to drain.

Step 6 When potatoes are cool, arrange on a parchment paper—lined baking sheet and freeze. (Potatoes can be kept frozen up to 1 month in an airtight container.)

Step 7 Heat 2 inches of oil to 350°F. Working in batches, fry frozen potatoes until puffed and golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove fries and place on paper towels to drain.