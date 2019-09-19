Corsican Bean Soup with Greens and Pork
Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
10 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Food & Wine
October 2019

Full of hearty winter vegetables, this comforting soup is filling without being heavy. Dried beans are the key to the satisfying richness of the broth; if you want to use canned beans to save time, stir them in at the end of cooking.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces dried cannellini beans
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small (2-pound) green cabbage, chopped (about 8 cups)
  • 4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds (about 4 cups)
  • 4 cups stemmed and chopped Swiss chard
  • 2 medium leeks, white parts only, chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 2 large carrots, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds (about 1 cup)
  • 3 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 14 cups water
  • 1 bouquet garni (1 bay leaf, 2 thyme sprigs, and 3 flat-leaf parsley sprigs, tied together with kitchen twine)
  • 1 (15-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, drained and finely chopped
  • 1 ham bone
  • 8 ounces pork cheek or boneless pork shoulder

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place beans in a bowl; add cold water to cover. Cover bowl; let soak 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high; add cabbage, potatoes, chard, leeks, carrots, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are wilted, about 10 minutes. Add 14 cups water to cover vegetable mixture. Reduce heat to low, and simmer gently while preparing beans.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, drain beans. Transfer beans to a large pot; add water to cover by 2 inches. Add bouquet garni; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 15 minutes. Drain.

Step 4    

Add drained beans and bouquet garni to vegetable mixture in Dutch oven. Add tomatoes, ham bone, and pork cheek. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until beans and vegetables are very tender, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove and discard bouquet garni and ham bone. Ladle soup into bowls and serve.

Make Ahead

Soup may be prepared up to 3 days ahead.

