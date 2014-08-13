Corpse Reviver No. 1
Jackson Cannon
October 2011

"I've long loved this pre-Prohibition classic because of its dark, woody notes of apple and bittersweet wine," says Jackson Cannon. He came up with this version—which substitutes Armagnac for the usual brandy and Calvados for the applejack—to please a guest who wanted a more "top-shelf" drink. Glassware Guide    Classic Cocktail Recipes  

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the Armagnac, Calvados and vermouth and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the cherry.

