Corpse Reviver No. 1

© Tina Rupp
"I've long loved this pre-Prohibition classic because of its dark, woody notes of apple and bittersweet wine," says Jackson Cannon. He came up with this version—which substitutes Armagnac for the usual brandy and Calvados for the applejack—to please a guest who wanted a more "top-shelf" drink. Glassware Guide Classic Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the Armagnac, Calvados and vermouth and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the cherry.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5