Cornmeal Sugar Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Adjust oven racks to upper and lower third of the oven. Preheat oven to 350°. Line two baking sheet pans with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, baking powder, and salt.

Step 3 On a large plate, add the 1/3 cup rolling sugar.

Step 4 To the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or a large bowl if using a hand-held electric mixer), Add the sugar, butter and vegetable shortening. Beat on medium-high until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl with a spatula. Beat in the egg, orange zest, buttermilk and vanilla. With mixer on low, beat in flour mixture in 2 batches, until well combined.