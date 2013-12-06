Cornish Hens with Creamy Chipotle Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse the hens and pat dry. Set them in a bowl and coat with the Roasted Tomatillo-Chipotle Salsa. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 2 In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the green beans and onion slices until both are crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and spread out on a tray to cool.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 450°. Scrape the marinade from the hens back into the bowl and stir in the cream. Set the hens, breast side up, in a large oiled roasting pan with the legs facing out. Brush the hens with the oil, season with salt and roast in the middle of the oven for 15 minutes. Arrange the beans and onions around the hens, pour the marinade over and roast for about 20 minutes longer, or until the thigh juices run clear when pierced.