Cornhusk Meringues with Corn Mousse
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Enrique Olvera
September 2015

This beloved and much-Instagrammed dessert—meringues flavored with charred cornhusk powder and filled with a luscious, sweet corn cream—is from chef Enrique Olvera’s brand-new cookbook, Mexico from the Inside Out. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes

Ingredients

MERINGUES

  • 4 dried cornhusks (1/2 ounce)
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1/2 cup sugar

MOUSSE

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (from 3 ears)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup mascarpone
How to Make It

Step 1    Make the meringues

Preheat the oven to 450°. Spread the husks on a large baking sheet; bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Reduce  the oven temperature to 200°.

Step 2    

Break the husks into small pieces. Transfer to a spice grinder in batches and grind to a powder. Sift the husk powder through a fine sieve.

Step 3    

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. With  the mixer on, gradually beat in the sugar until medium peaks form. Add 2 1/2 tablespoons of the husk powder; beat at medium-high speed until stiff.

Step 4    

Transfer the meringue to a pastry bag fitted with a 3/4-inch round tip. Pipe four 3-inch rounds of meringue onto a parchment paper–lined  baking sheet. Bake for about  1 hour and 10 minutes, until the meringues are set and sound hollow when lightly tapped on the bottom. Let cool completely, at least 2 hours.

Step 5    Meanwhile, make the mousse

In a skillet, combine the corn, sugar, salt and 3/4 cup of the cream and bring just  to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the corn is tender, 5 minutes. Transfer to a blen­der and puree until smooth. Strain the puree through a fine sieve, pressing on the solids. Let cool completely, then whisk in the mascarpone.

Step 6    

In a bowl, beat the remaining 1/4 cup of cream until stiff. Fold into the corn mixture until no streaks remain.

Step 7    

Transfer the meringues to plates and gently crack open with a table knife. Spoon the corn mousse into the meringues and sprinkle with the remaining husk powder. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The meringues can be stored in an airtight container overnight. The mousse can be prepared through Step 5 and refrigerated overnight

