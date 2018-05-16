Cornflake Macaroons with Chocolate Drizzle

Step 1

In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites until frothy. Add the sugar, vanilla, and salt and continue whisking until thoroughly combined and thickened. Fold the cornflakes and coconut into the egg whites using a rubber spatula. Once combined, and using your hands, crush the cornflakes in the bowl, mixing all of the ingredients together, until they stay together when you squeeze some of the mixture in your hand. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight, covering the bowl with plastic wrap. The mixture will be much easier to scoop once it has been refrigerated. The dough will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.